Kansas State 52, Long Beach State 36: Thomas Gipson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats salvaged a victory in the seventh-place game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Marcus Foster contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Kansas State, which limited the 49ers to 19.6 percent shooting from the field. Shane Southwell bounced back from a 5-of-19 shooting performance in the first two games to shoot 3-for-5 and score six points for Kansas State (3-3).

Mike Caffey led the way for Long Beach State (1-6) with 13 points but shot 4-for-16. The 49ers combined to shoot 11-for-56 from the floor and were 11-for-24 at the free-throw line.

The Wildcats used an 11-1 run to take a 21-11 lead with 6:30 left in the first half. The 49ers went the final 12:43 of the first half without making a field goal en route to a 25-13 deficit at the break.

Long Beach State then went scoreless for the first 7:22 of the second half as Kansas State extended its lead to 37-13. The starters for Long Beach combined to shoot 6-for-38 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State has a week off before resuming play next Sunday against visiting Central Arkansas. … The 49ers are heading home after a 10-day road trip that began with a 71-58 loss at Kansas State on Nov. 17. … Long Beach freshman G Branford Jones shot 12-for-19 in the first two games of the tournament but missed all five of his field-goal attempts and went scoreless against Kansas State.