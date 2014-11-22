Long Beach State 69, Kansas State 60: Branford Jones scored 14 points, Mike Caffey added 13 and the 49ers led from start to finish in a win over the visiting Wildcats.

David Samuels collected 10 points and 10 rebounds while Eric McKnight had eight points for Long Beach State (2-2), which bounced back from a 23-point loss at Xavier by holding Kansas State to 32.8 percent shooting. Deontae North scored seven points and Tyler Lamb chipped in six to help the 49ers avenge last season’s two losses to the Wildcats.

Thomas Gipson led Kansas State (2-1) with 13 points while Nino Williams scored 12 and Wesley Iwundu collected nine points and six rebounds. Stephen Hurt grabbed eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who were 3-of-21 from 3-point range and lost a non-conference road game for the first time since falling to Oregon on Dec. 7, 2008.

Kansas State missed 22-of-31 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 33-26 at the break. Marcus Foster, who shot 57.1 percent and averaged 14.5 points in Kansas State’s first two games, finished with five points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Iwundu sparked the Wildcats’ late rally with four straight points to cut the the deficit to 57-52 with 3:25 left, and Caffey missed two free throws one minute later to keep the Wildcats’ comeback hopes alive. Kansas State pulled within four points on Gipson’s basket with 47 seconds left, but the 49ers secured the win at foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams and Wildcats freshman G Malek Harris saw their first action after missing the team’s first two games due to injury. … Long Beach State won despite missing 13 of its 37 attempts from the foul line. … Tre Harris scored eight points for Kansas State, which lost for the fourth time in 19 all-time meetings against Big West opponents.