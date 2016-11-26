Preview: Kansas State vs. Maryland

Maryland looked like it was headed to the consolation game in the Barclays Challenge in Brooklyn, N.Y., for much of its game against Richmond on Friday, but junior star guard Melo Trimble wouldn't let it happen, scoring 31 points to rally the Terrapins to an 88-82 overtime victory over Richmond. The Terrapins will face unbeaten Kansas State - a 72-54 winner over Boston College - in Saturday's championship game.

With the loss of Rasheed Sulaimon, Robert Carter and Diamond Stone from last year's NCCA Sweet 16 team, it hasn't been easy even though coach Mark Turgeon's team remains undefeated after its remarkable comeback against Richmond. In addition to the overtime victory, the Terrapins also have a one-point win over Georgetown and single-digit victories against lower-level Division I foes American and Towson. The Wildcats faced their first major conference foe and made it look easy, forcing Boston College into 14 first-half turnovers and holding the Eagles to 29.2 percent shooting in the first half to build a 31-22 lead at the break on the way to their victory. While coach Bruce Weber's team has a solid group of veterans, it was highly-regarded freshman Xavier Sneed who led the way on Saturday with a 16-point, eight-rebound performance.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, American Sports Network

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-0): Sophomore guard Barry Brown (14.4 points, 52.0 percent shooting, three steals per game), who made the Big 12 All-Newcomer team last season along with teammate Dean Wade, contributed 11 points in the victory over Boston College. Do-everything forward Wesley Iwundu (12.8 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists) is one of seven players in school history to top 750 points, 350 rebounds and 200 assists in a career and was also named to last season's All-Big 12 Defensive Team. Senior center D.J. Johnson (eight points, 6.6 rebounds) and the 6-foot-11 Wade (7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds) give Weber two more experienced starters while Sneed (11.6 points, 52.9 percent shooting) is living up his reputation as a top prospect.

ABOUT MARYLAND (6-0): While Trimble (21.7 points) has a couple of veterans at his side - 6-11 senior Damonte Dodd (6.3 points in four games) and junior forward Michael Cekovsky (7.5 points in two games) - to help him lead the team, it is a trio of talented freshmen who provide hope that the team will get better as the season goes along. Forwards Justin Jackson (11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Kevin Huerter (7.2 points) and guard Anthony Cowan (11.7 points) have all showed early positive signs during the team's undefeated start. The three rookies contributed a combined 46 points in the comeback victory against the Spiders.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson set a school field-goal percentage record of 60.9 percent last season for players who attempted five or more shots per game while averaging 9.3 points.

2. The Wildcats, who held Boston College to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, have held their first five foes to a combined 35.4 percent shooting.

3. Turgeon is 32-6 in the month of November as Maryland's head coach.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Kansas State 71