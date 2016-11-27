Maryland wins Barclays Center Classic, defeats Kansas State

Melo Trimble hit two layups in the final 20 seconds to lift Maryland to a 69-68 victory over Kansas State in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday.

Maryland (7-0) was led by Trimble with 18 points, Michal Cekovsky with 16, Justin Jackson with 11 and Kevin Huerter with 10.

Kansas State (5-1) was led by DJ Johnson with a career-high 26 points. He was joined in double-figures by Wesley Iwundy with 16 points, Barry Brown with 13 and Kamau Stokes with 11.

Kansas State trailed for much of the second half. The Wildcats cut the lead to two points on several occasions, but the Terps responded each time.

Finally, the Cats scored six straight to tie the score at 54-all. After the teams traded buckets, Stokes hit an elbow jumper to give K-State its first lead of the half. Jackson hit a 3-pointer before Johnson converted a traditional three-point play.

Trimble tied it on the next possession, but missed the free throw. Stokes then drained a trey with 2:40 left to give K-State the lead again.

Each side hit two freebies, then Trimble cut the lead to 66-65 with 1:59 left with two more from the line, but Johnson put back a Stokes miss to give KSU a three-point lead. Brown missed a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 45 seconds left, but Johnson grabbed a critical rebound. The Cats could not get off a shot and Maryland took over with 25 seconds left. Trimble scored with 20 seconds left to make it 68-67.

Iwundu missed the front end of a one-and-one and Maryland rebounded. Trimble gave the Terps a 69-68 lead with 6.6 seconds left with a layup. He missed the free throw, but a controversial no-call meant Brown's shot at the buzzer was make-or-break. It caromed off and the Terps held on.

The teams were evenly matched early in the first half. The score was tied at 18-18 with 8:40 left, but the Terrapins went on a 12-4 run to grab a 30-22 lead with 2:05 left. The Wildcats were only able to chip two points off the lead by halftime, which ended with Maryland up 35-29.

The Terps were led by Trimble and Huerter with eight points each. The Wildcats got a majority of their points from two players. Johnson and Iwundu each tallied 11 points in the first half. Only two other Wildcats scored in the half.