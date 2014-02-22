Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma

Kansas State is in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but Bruce Weber hopes that the selection committee isn’t weighing road victories too heavily this year. Weber’s Wildcats are just 1-5 on the road with their only away victory coming against the last-place team in the Big 12, Texas Christian. However, Kansas State has a chance to notch a quality road victory Saturday against Oklahoma as it seeks a season sweep of the Sooners.

The Wildcats were lethargic in a 12-point win over TCU on Wednesday -- a game in which they survived 18 turnovers, in part by grabbing 18 offensive rebounds and holding a 47-24 rebounding advantage over the Horned Frogs. “That’s huge,” Weber said, via the Kansas City Star. “That is probably something that has cost us when we have lost games. ... That gives you a lot more possessions. On a night when we had a lot of turnovers, we got some of those back.” The Sooners lost the first matchup between the teams 72-66 on Jan. 14 as their three leading scorers - Buddy Hield, Cameron Clark and Jordan Woodard - combined to shoot 7-of-30.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (18-8, 8-5 Big 12): Thomas Gipson had 16 points and 11 rebounds against TCU - only the third double-double of the season for the junior forward. Marcus Foster had a double-double of his own against Baylor on Feb. 15 - 18 points and 10 assists - but shot only 6-of-18 in that game and followed it up with a 4-of-16 effort against TCU. Even without any quality road wins, the Wildcats’ resume is loaded with quality victories against teams like Mississippi, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas and Kansas.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (19-7, 8-5): Hield leads the team at 16.7 points and made five 3-pointers en route to 22 points in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State after scuffling through a 1-of-13 performance against Texas Tech three days earlier. Clark essentially exhibited the opposite trend, shooting 2-of-8 against the Cowboys after going 13-of-16 over his previous two games. Woodard has struggled throughout the duration of the last three contests, going 5-of-21 and averaging only five points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State senior G Shane Southwell (ankle) has not played in either of the last two games but appears ready to return against Oklahoma.

2. Wildcats G Will Spradling has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 10 games.

3. Oklahoma F Ryan Spangler set a career high with 21 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 66, Kansas State 61