Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a tough schedule to begin Big 12 play, but is not having any trouble working its way through. The 18th-ranked Sooners will try to stay perfect in conference play and earn their fifth straight victory overall when they host Kansas State on Saturday. The Wildcats ended a three-game slide by holding off TCU on Wednesday and will try to slow the pace and make use of a defense holding opponents to an average of 55.1 points in the last seven games.

Oklahoma went into Texas on Monday and crushed the 10th-ranked Longhorns 70-49, and should have no trouble fighting through a physical battle with Kansas State. The Sooners have yet to allow an opponent to reach 70 points this season and are surrendering an average of 51.5 during their four-game winning streak. The defense will place its focus on Wildcats guard Marcus Foster, who came off the bench on Wednesday and was the only player to reach double figures with 23 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (8-7, 1-1 Big 12): Foster was dropped from the starting lineup after scoring two points in a loss to Georgia on Dec. 31 and went scoreless in his first test as a reserve at Oklahoma State last week. The sophomore turned it around on Wednesday, attacking the basket and going 10-of-12 from the free-throw line while knocking down three 3-pointers. “I lost a little confidence in myself,” Foster told reporters. “I did not know what was going to happen. Either way, I just wanted to prove to myself that I am a good player and not to get down on myself. It happens to every basketball player, and to the doubters, I am not going anywhere. I may have an off week, but I am still here ready to compete for this team and win a lot of games against the Big 12.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (11-3, 2-0): The Sooners pair the defense with a balanced offense that put five scorers in double figures against Texas and is averaging 73.6 points. “We try to (play) regardless of the score,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “We are talking about that throughout every ballgame, it’s (about) the next play. The next possession is all that counts, it is the only important one.” Isaiah Cousins is 7-of-13 from 3-point range in the two conference games and is one of the best rebounding guards in the country with an average of 6.4 boards.

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners have committed fewer than 10 turnovers in four of the last five games.

2. The Wildcats are 15-1 in Big 12 play under couch Bruce Weber when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points.

3. The schools split two meetings last season, with the home team winning each time.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 65, Kansas State 56