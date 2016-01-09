Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma

Top-ranked Oklahoma will have had five days torecover from Monday’s loss at No. 2 Kansas, and the Sooners have needed everyone of them following the back-and-forth 109-106 thriller which lasted threeovertime periods. Now playing after a defeat for the first time this season,coach Lon Kruger’s team hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

The Sooners did everythingbut come away with the win Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse, hitting 16-of-333-point attempts with senior guard Buddy Hield accounting for half of them on15 attempts while pouring in a career-high 46 points. But the Jayhawks werejust a little better, making 18-of-23 free throws, finishing with a 60-55rebounding edge and two fewer turnovers. “When you get a game likethis, the value of each possession, the value of each block out, the value ofeach loose ball – we just have to understand the significance of that,” Krugersaid Monday in his post-game news conference. “The guys did a good job, (but) everyonejust has to get better at this point.” Meanwhile, Kansas State also is comingoff a tough loss – two of them in fact – as it opened Big 12 play with tight setbacksagainst No. 17 West Virginia (87-83 in double-overtime) and Texas (60-57).

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-4, 0-2 Big 12): The Wildcatshit a season low with their 57 points Tuesday night in Austin after shooting 37.9percent from the field, including a second-straight 3-of-19 performance from3-point range. Freshman guard Barry Brown has paced the team in scoring in eachof the last two games and is averaging 8.4 points off the bench while backcourtstarters Wesley Iwundu (13.1) and Justin Edwards (12.6) continue to set theoverall scoring pace. “Weare a good team, and now how can we become a very good team?” coach Bruce Weberasked the media following the loss to the Longhorns. “That’s the very bigquestion.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-1, 1-1): After topping 80points Monday night for the seventh straight game and the 11th timein 13 contests this season, the Sooners rank fourth nationally in scoring (88.5points per game) and 11th in scoring margin (plus-17.8). The 6-4 Hield continues to state his Player of the Year case, ranking second nationally in scoring with 26.3 points per outing while rankingsixth in 3-point accuracy at an even 50 percent (47 of 94). Guards JordanWoodard (14.9 points) and Isaiah Cousins (12.5) and forward Ryan Spangler(11.3) also are averaging double digits while the latter is pacing the team inrebounding with 10.8 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won nine of the last 13meetings between the schools after sweeping the season series a year ago.

2. Oklahoma’s 3-point shooting will be in thespotlight here as the Sooners rank second nationally with a 45.7-percent accuracyrate while the Wildcats are tops in the nation defending treys with opponentshitting only 24.6 percent beyond the arc.

3. This will be the Wildcats’ first game againsta top-ranked opponent since beating No. 1 Kansas 84-68 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 81, Kansas State 69