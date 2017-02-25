Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma

Kansas State is trying to build its case for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth, but the Wildcats’ closing argument keeps coming apart at the seams. Coach Bruce Weber’s team looks to keep its hopes alive Saturday as the Wildcats visit Oklahoma, which has lost nine of its last 10 games.

The Wildcats blew a 14-point lead and a chance to record another signature victory on Wednesday as Oklahoma State rallied for an 80-68 victory. Kansas State, which has wins over Baylor and West Virginia on its resume, has lost seven of its last nine games and needs to sweep its final three regular-season contests against Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech to remain on the tournament bubble. Senior guard Wesley Iwundu (12.9 points) is one of four players averaging double figures for the Wildcats, who might be eager to hit the road after losing their last four home games. Kansas State recorded a 75-64 win over Oklahoma last month but needs to be careful not to overlook the young Sooners, who have played well over the last few weeks but struggled to finish games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-11, 6-9 Big 12): Weber is focusing on the positive despite drawing some boos in Wednesday’s home loss to Oklahoma State. “I’m not worried about that,” Weber told reporters. “I am worried about Oklahoma. We played a really tough schedule, we fought through some injuries, we fought through some tough games. We have a chance to be in the NCAA Tournament. That’s all we can worry about. That is the most important thing.” Guard Kamau Stokes is aiming for a bounce-back effort after receiving a technical foul against the Cowboys and finishing with nine points on 2-of-9 shooting.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-18, 3-12): Freshman guard Kameron McGusty scored a team-high 13 points in Tuesday’s 60-54 loss to Baylor as the Sooners’ young squad endured another learning experience. Lon Kruger’s team is looking to avoid a last-place finish in the Big 12 but has a solid core to build upon in McGusty and sophomore guards Christian James and Rashard Odomes along with freshman forward Kristian Doolittle. “It’s going to be scary next year,” James told reporters. “We’ve got to finish this off strong. We have to build for next year, to show we are going to be one of the top teams in our conference.”

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners lead the all-time series, 106-97, including 61-27 in Norman.

2. Kruger played for Kansas State from 1970-74 and sits one victory away from the 600th of his coaching career.

3. Kansas State is 83-24 under Weber when holding its opponent to 69 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 77, Oklahoma 71