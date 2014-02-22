Oklahoma 86, Kansas State 73: Buddy Hield scored 18 points to lead a balanced effort as the Sooners posted a comfortable home victory.

Hield was 3-of-6 from 3-point range while Isaiah Cousins (17 points) and Jordan Woodard (11) each made a pair of 3-pointers. The Sooners (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) shot 10-of-23 from long range as a team in winning for the third time in four games.

Marcus Foster scored 21 points to pace Kansas State (18-9, 8-6), which fell to 1-6 on the road. The Wildcats had more turnovers (13) than assists (11) and did themselves no favors at the foul line, going 9-of-16.

The Sooners initially were clinging to a 17-12 lead before scoring 23 of the next 26 points. Ryan Spangler began the surge with a three-point play before Woodard, Cousins and Tyler Neal hit 3-pointers in a span of three minutes. Spangler capped the run with a jumper as Oklahoma pushed its lead to 40-15 en route to a 41-22 advantage at the break.

The Sooners scored seven of the first nine points in the second half, including a layup by Hield that doubled up the Wildcats, 48-24. The lead swelled to as many as 27 on Hield’s basket with under 10 minutes remaining before Foster scored 14 points in the final nine minutes to make the final score more respectable.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After outrebounding Texas Christian in its last game by a lopsided 47-24 margin, Kansas State lost the battle of the boards to Oklahoma, 33-29. ... Ten different players scored for the Wildcats, including G Nigel Johnson, who made three of his four 3-pointers and led the reserves with 11 points. ... Three different players recorded at least four assists for the Sooners with Woodard dishing out a game-high five against only one turnover.