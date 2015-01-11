Kansas State 66, Oklahoma 63 (OT)

(Updated: CORRECTS “career” to “season” in graph 2 ADDS “a career-high” before 31 in graph 3)

Kansas State 66, No. 18 Oklahoma 63 (OT): Marcus Foster knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and finished with 14 points as the visiting Wildcats stunned the Sooners.

Stephen Hurt scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for Kansas State (9-7, 2-1 Big 12), which earned its first road win. Thomas Gipson added 10 points and Justin Edwards had nine points and nine boards in a reserve role for the Wildcats.

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 31 points but did not get to take the final shot in regulation or in overtime for Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1), which had a four-game winning streak come to an end. TaShawn Thomas collected 14 points and 11 rebounds but missed a good look at a 3-pointer at the end of overtime after Jordan Woodard had a 3-point attempt rim out at the end of regulation for the Sooners.

Hield converted the go-ahead layup with just under 4 1/2 minutes left and blocked Gipson’s dunk attempt at the other end before Thomas’ tip gave Oklahoma a 54-51 edge with three minutes to play. Foster snapped a field-goal drought of more than five minutes on a layup with 35.1 seconds left and Ryan Spangler missed the front end of a one-and-one before Foster’s floater with 5.3 seconds to play forced overtime.

Hield buried his fifth 3-pointer to start the extra period before Kansas State took off on an 8-1 run to grab the lead. Hield bounced through for the tying layup before Foster buried the game-winner from the right wing with 4.1 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sooners recorded four assists on 23 field goals. … Foster was back in the starting lineup after spending two games as a reserve and went 6-of-11 from the field. … Woodard finished 0-of-6 from the floor and is 4-of-25 in the last four games.