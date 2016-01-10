Hield scores 31 as No. 2 Oklahoma beats Kansas State

NORMAN, Okla. -- This is becoming routine for Buddy Hield.

Oklahoma’s senior guard turned in another huge game Saturday, scoring 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead the No. 2 Sooners to an 86-76 win over Kansas State in front of an estimated 8,361 at Lloyd Noble Center.

It was Hield’s sixth 30-plus point scoring effort this season, tying him with Blake Griffin for the most 30-point games in a season for Oklahoma over the past 20 years.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone playing more efficiently than how Buddy is, in terms of making shots, attacking, making good plays for his teammates,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s really impressive. He works at it like that. He works to do that.”

It looked like a rout early when Hield started off on fire, scoring 15 points in the first 7:10 to help the Sooners (13-1, 2-1 Big 12) quickly build a 19-point lead.

But foul trouble for Hield and some strong Wildcats defense that kept Hield from getting much room to work helped Kansas State (10-5, 0-3) stay close until late.

The Wildcats never really threatened the lead, coming no closer than eight points after the Sooners’ initial surge, but they never really went away either.

Seven minutes into the second half, chants of “Buddy” rained down from the sold-out crowd after Isaiah Cousins drove toward the basket before flipping to a wide-open Hield for a corner 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 60-45.

A minute later, Hield added another of his six 3-pointers.

“He’s magical,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “I was praying our shots would go in and his wouldn‘t.”

That didn’t happen, as the Sooners shot 56.5 percent while the Wildcats were 38.4 percent.

But Hield picked up his second foul with around 4:30 remaining in the first half and the Sooners up 21.

With Hield forced to the bench for the remainder of the half, Kansas State roared back, scoring the final 12 points to cut the Sooners’ lead to 44-35.

Hield picked up his third foul less than 90 seconds into the second half but stayed in the game, avoiding picking up another the rest of the way and finishing with 32 minutes. In Oklahoma’s first two conference games, including a triple-overtime loss to Kansas on Monday, Hield had sat for just one minute.

In the last two games, Hield is 24 of 37 for 77 points.

“When I shoot the ball, I just feel like everything is going in,” Hield said.

Oklahoma turned the ball over a season-high 20 times while Kansas State gave the ball up just 11 times.

Hield’s phenomenal start to the season has overshadowed Jordan Woodard’s improvement.

Woodard was the Sooners’ fifth offensive option for most of last season but has become a reliable No. 2 scorer behind Hield.

Against the Wildcats, Woodard had 19 points and four assists, hitting three 3-pointers.

Woodard has averaged 20 points in three Big 12 games so far and has 18 assists and just five turnovers during that stretch.

Ryan Spangler had 14 assists and Khadeem Lattin added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Weber said Oklahoma reminded him of his 2005 Illinois team that went 37-2 and made the national championship game.

Barry Brown had 19 points to lead Kansas State.

NOTES: Kansas State’s Carlbe Ervin had to leave the game in the first half after suffering a cut. ... Oklahoma backup center Akolda Manyang, who had been averaging about 10 minutes per game, missed the game due to illness. ... Wildcats coach Bruce Weber was given a technical foul just more than a minute into the second half. ... Kansas State will return home to play Texas Tech on Tuesday. Oklahoma will play at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Sooners have won five consecutive games in the Bedlam series. ... Before the game, Oklahoma picked up a commitment from 6-foot-5 guard Austin Grandstaff, who is transferring from Ohio State and will be eligible to play after the first semester next season.