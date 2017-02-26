Kurger wins 600th as Oklahoma romps

NORMAN, Okla. -- Khadeem Lattin scored 17 points, leading Oklahoma to an 81-51 win over Kansas State on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The win was Sooners coach Lon Kruger's 600th of his career.

Oklahoma (10-18, 4-12 Big 12) led for all but 21 seconds of the game and never trailed, a rare dominant performance in what has been a trying season coming off of last season's Final Four berth.

The win lifted the Sooners into a tie with Texas for ninth in the league.

Kansas State (17-12, 6-10) lost for the fifth time in six games, likely ending its chances of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament and calling into question head coach Bruce Weber's future with the program.

The Wildcats cut what was a 20-point lead to 12 by the midway point of the second half but the Sooners put the game away with 12 consecutive points as Kansas State went more than six minutes without a field goal.

Rashard Odomes scored 16 for the Sooners while Jordan Shepherd added 12. Kameron McGusty's 15-game streak of scoring at least 10 points came to an end.

Isaiah Maurice led Kansas State with 11.

The Wildcats shot just 15 of 57 from the field and just 3 of 23 from behind the arc. Kamau Stokes, Kansas State's second-leading scorer, was just 1 of 13 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts before fouling out.

Oklahoma plays at No. 3 Kansas on Monday while the Wildcats play at TCU on Wednesday.