Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State looks to follow up its biggest victory of the season when it continues a critical stretch of games at home against Kansas State on Monday. In great need of another notable win to boost their tenuous NCAA Tournament resume, the Cowboys got it Saturday night with a comeback 72-65 win over sixth-ranked Kansas. It was their third straight win following a brutal seven-game slide that included the three-game suspension of star guard Marcus Smart, who shined in the upset of the Jayhawks.

Smart scored 20 of his 21 points after halftime and 12 in the final seven-plus minutes, helping Oklahoma State complete a rally from 10 points down. Kansas State also secured a mammoth victory as it looks to survive life on the tournament bubble, knocking off No. 17 Iowa State at home by an 80-73 margin earlier Saturday. The win was the fifth in seven games for the Wildcats and pulled them into a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with two games to play in a race that began with a 74-71 win over the Cowboys in the league opener for both teams Jan. 4.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (20-9, 10-6 Big 12): The win over the Cyclones was a definitive team effort for Bruce Weber’s team, which saw its reserves gain a 38-2 scoring advantage as some of the starters battled foul trouble. Leading the way was Shane Southwell with 13 points - his first double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 25 - while fellow reserve D.J. Johnson collected 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in 16 minutes. “We had some unconventional lineups in there, but they didn’t go down,” Weber told reporters. “They kept battling.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (19-10, 7-9): The Cowboys displayed their strength in the upset of the Jayhawks by forcing 22 turnovers, with Smart’s four steals leading the way. The sophomore star has 15 steals in his three games since returning from the suspension while averaging 18 points and 7.3 assists, looking very much like a guy intent on atoning for his incident at Texas Tech earlier in the season and carrying his team deep into March. Smart had 15 points in the first meeting with Kansas State but played only 28 minutes amid foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. F Le‘Bryan Nash scored 20 points to lead the Cowboys in the first encounter, while G Marcus Foster led the Wildcats with 17.

2. Kansas State junior F Thomas Gipson has scored in double figures in five straight games, tied for the longest stretch of his career.

3. The Cowboys lead the Big 12 with 26.3 free-throw attempts per game, while the Wildcats are eighth at 17.6.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 74, Kansas State 70