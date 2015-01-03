Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Kansas State on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Cowboys have won three out of their last four games - including a 74-72 overtime win over Missouri on Dec. 30 - and hope to begin conference play with a victory for the first time since 2012 after dropping two straight to the Wildcats. “It’s momentum,” senior forward Le‘Bryan Nash told reporters. “It’s a good way to come out of 2014 and a good way to go into 2015.”

Kansas State looks to turn its fortunes around after dropping two consecutive nonconference home games for the first time since Dec. 1987. The Wildcats fell to Texas Southern and Georgia and hope to stop the bleeding by earning their first road win after losing seven of their last eight conference games away from home last season. “I‘m looking forward to getting some big wins, especially on the road,” sophomore guard Nigel Johnson told reporters. “Last year we only won two games on the road.”

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-6): Marcus Foster tops the team in scoring with 14 points per game, but was limited to a season-low two points after being benched for the final 13 minutes in the 50-46 loss to Georgia. Thomas Gipson came off the bench to record a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds as the reserves scored 41 points versus the Bulldogs. Kansas State shot 31.9 percent from the floor with the starters going 2-of-21 and missing all seven of their attempts from 3-point range.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-2): Nash poured in 18 of his 21 points after halftime, including eight in overtime in the win over Missouri to finish as the Cowboys’ leading scorer for the fifth consecutive game. Phil Forte III went 3-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 21 points and has made at least one triple in 17 straight games. Nash - who has started 66 straight games - leads the Big 12 in scoring with 17.9 points per game and has finished in double figures in every outing this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State has won nine of the last 10 matchups with Kansas State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

2. The Cowboys have held eight of their 12 opponents to under 39 percent shooting from the floor.

3. The Wildcats have been limited to less than 65 points six times this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 71, Kansas State 59