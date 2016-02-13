Preview: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

(Updated: RECASTS first Tip-in)

Two Big 12 programs struggling to find somelate-season traction meet Saturday when Kansas State visits Oklahoma State. TheWildcats have lost three of their last five games while Oklahoma State has droppedthree straight and five of their last six.

Oklahoma State is comingoff a 63-56 loss Monday at TCU which dropped the Cowboys into a tie with theHorned Frogs in the Big 12 basement. Oklahoma State shot 39.1 percent from thefloor in the contest and committed a season-high 22 turnovers. “We can’t win orbe in any games in the Big 12 and have 20-plus turnovers,” Cowboys forward LeytonHammonds said in a post-game news conference. “We have to work on that.” KansasState is coming off an 82-72 home loss to No. 19 Baylor onWednesday in which it shot 39.1 percent, including 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-10, 3-8 Big 12): CoachBruce Weber’s squad was hoping to follow up on last week’s stunning upset ofNo. 3 Oklahoma, but was unable to muster the same intensity. “(In) dealing with success and everyonetelling them how great they are, you have to come back and play,” Weber told reporters. “... We still have a young and inexperiencedteam.” Forward Wesley Iwundu (12.7 points),guard Justin Edwards (11.8) and forward Dean Wade (10.0) all average doublefigures for Kansas State, which is connecting on only 43.1 percent of itsfield-goal attempts, including a Big 12-worst 28.6 percent from the 3-pointarc.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (11-13, 2-9): The Cowboys have played the last two games without freshman point guard JawunEvans (right shoulder). Evans is averaging 12.9 pointsand a team-leading 4.9 assists, but isn’t expected back “anytime soon,”according to coach Travis Ford after Monday’s game. Sophomore guard TyreeGriffin is expected to get the start again Saturday in Evans’ place, and he willrely on leading active scorers Jeff Newberry (10.7 points) and Hammonds (10.5).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won four of the last six in the series, including an 89-73 home victory on Jan. 23 in which the Wildcats shot57.7 percent from the floor and enjoyed their second-highest scoring game ofthe season.

2. Oklahoma State, though, has won 14 of the past15 series meetings in Stillwater, with the lone Kansas State win coming in2012.

3. The Cowboys rank second in the Big 12 inscoring defense (66.3 points allowed per game) and field-goal percentagedefense (39.9 percent).

PREDICTION: Kansas State 68, Oklahoma State 67