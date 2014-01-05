Kansas State 74, Oklahoma State 71

(Updated: RECASTS Thomas’ five rebounds to five assists in 2nd graph)

Kansas State 74, No. 6 Oklahoma State 71: Freshman Marcus Foster tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as the host Wildcats upset the Cowboys to stretch their winning streak to nine games.

Nino Williams scored 15 points off the bench while Thomas Gipson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State (11-3, 1-0 Big 12). Freshman Jevon Thomas recorded eight points and five assists after being pressed into action early with Shane Southwell in foul trouble.

Le‘Bryan Nash scored 20 points while Markel Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-2, 0-1), which played its first game since losing center Michael Cobbins to a torn Achilles. Marcus Smart scored 15 points but missed a 3-pointer for the tie at the buzzer.

The Cowboys scored the first five points of the game before the Wildcats answered with the next five, and neither team was able to open the margin any wider thereafter. There were 12 lead changes in the first half and it was more of the same after the break.

Smart went to the bench with just over 13 minutes left after picking up his fourth foul when he was assessed a technical for hanging on the rim following a dunk, but the Cowboys matched their largest lead at 52-47 with 10:30 left. Kansas State quickly closed the gap, then used an 8-0 spurt to open a 65-60 advantage and led the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State freshman PG Stevie Clark did not play following his arrest for marijuana possession Wednesday. … Kansas State’s nine-game winning streak is its longest under coach Bruce Weber. … Southwell was limited to six points after scoring 19 and 21 in the previous two games.