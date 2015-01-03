Oklahoma State 61, Kansas State 47: Phil Forte III scored a game-high 20 points as the Cowboys downed the visiting Wildcats in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Le‘Bryan Nash added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for Oklahoma State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12), which went 9-of-12 from the foul line. Anthony Hickey Jr. recorded 10 points and four steals while Jeff Newberry also tallied 10 points for the Cowboys.

Thomas Gipson scored 14 points while Justin Edwards chipped in 11 points and five rebounds for Kansas State (7-7, 0-1), which shot 37.8 percent from the field. Marcus Foster, who is the Wildcats’ leading scorer, finished with zero points on 0-of-4 shooting.

Forte scored five straight points as part of a 15-0 run to blow open a tight game and put Oklahoma State in front 47-35. Hickey connected from beyond the arc to push the margin to 58-41 and the Cowboys coasted the rest of the way to earn their fourth victory in their last five games.

Forte nailed two straight 3-pointers to give Oklahoma State a 23-17 lead midway through the first half before Edwards keyed an 8-0 burst to put Kansas State on top by two. The Cowboys held the Wildcats without a field goal for the last four-plus minutes of the opening stanza but trailed 29-27 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State has won 10 of the last 11 matchups with Kansas State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. … Forte has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 18 games. … Wildcats F Nino Williams was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on Newberry early in the second half.