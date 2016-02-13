Oklahoma State 58, Kansas State 55

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State seemed headed for another fade to the finish on Saturday, only to find late life and pull out a 58-55 overtime win over Kansas State.

The Cowboys (12-13, 3-9), who had lost five straight Big 12 games -- all after leading at the half -- rallied down the stretch to flip what had been a disturbing script.

And it was setting up as another fade for Oklahoma State, which scored only eight points through the opening 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, seeing a five-point lead at the break turn into a 39-35 Wildcats lead.

But the Cowboys got a boost from guard Tavarius Shine off the bench and held on as the Wildcats (14-11, 3-9) got off three missed 3-pointers on a final possession before the buzzer in overtime.

Shine scored five of Oklahoma State’s six points in overtime, starting the extra period with a 3-pointer from the corner. Shine finished with 11 points, while forward Leyton Hammonds led the Cowboys with 13 and guard Jeff Newberry posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Justin Edwards led the Wildcats with 14 points off the bench, while forward D.J. Johnson added 11 and guard Barry Brown had 10.

Oklahoma State nearly won it at the end of regulation, but a heave barely inside halfcourt by Newberry was overturned upon review, after officials initially ruled that he beat the buzzer.

Oklahoma State led 27-22 through a ragged first half. The teams combined for 21 turnovers, with the Wildcats committing 11, and 17 field goals.

Kansas State went 4:26 without a point during one stretch, while the Cowboys struggled through a 5:30 period without scoring. Oklahoma State did score just before the half, when forward Leyton Hammonds fired in a 3-pointer with :01.8 left to put his team up 27-22 at the break.

Along with the turnovers, Kansas State scuffled shooting, making only 7-of-20 from the floor, or 35 percent. The Cowboys were a bit better at 41.7 percent and hit six 3-pointers in building their halftime edge.

The Cowboys played their third straight game without injured point guard Jawun Evans (shoulder), who is the team’s leading scorer in conference play. Evans’ availability for the rest of the season is in doubt.