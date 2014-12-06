Preview: Kansas State at Tennessee

After showing earlier this week that it could bounce back from a pair of tough defeats, Kansas State will try to notch its first road victory of the season Saturday when it pays a visit to Tennessee as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats absorbed a four-point defeat to Arizona in the Maui Invitational and followed that up with an ugly 23-point setback against Pittsburgh before returning home on Tuesday to defeat Omaha 84-66. Nino Williams scored 19 points and Marcus Foster added 16 as Kansas State surpassed 80 points for the fourth time this season.

“Now we have to go on the road and play a tough game against Tennessee,” coach Bruce Weber told the media after his team set a season high in assists (23) and rebounds (43). “I hope our guys are looking forward to it. It is a chance to redeem ourselves and move forward as a group.” Tennessee closed out November with back-to-back losses against Kansas and Marquette at the Orlando Classic, as the Volunteers still have not surpassed 70 points in a game this season. “I don’t know that it was necessarily a step back,” said coach Donnie Tyndall. “I don’t think it was a step forward, though.”

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-3): The Wildcats have grown accustomed to offensive production from Foster (14.9 points) and Williams (11.6), but they received some quality minutes from a pair of unlikely sources on Tuesday. Jevon Thomas had seven assists against Omaha after totaling eight in his previous four games, while he made two 3-pointers - one more than he had knocked down entering the contest. Justin Edwards, who had scored a total of nine points in his previous four outings, had nine points against the Mavericks while tying his season highs of six rebounds and three steals.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-3): The Volunteers are 224th in the nation in scoring (65.8) entering Friday’s action despite a solid start to the season for Josh Richardson (15.8 points per game). The senior guard has increased his scoring production every year of his Tennessee career and also is averaging career highs in rebounds (4.6), assists (1.8) and blocks (1.0). Richardson’s 33.3 percent connection rate from 3-point range is actually the best mark on the team, as the Volunteers shoot 26.8 percent from behind the arc and have made a total of 22 3s - fewer than 24 players in the country have made on their own entering the weekend.

TIP-INS

1. While Richardson is 12-of-14 from the foul line, none of the Volunteers’ next five leading scorers shoot above 70 percent from the stripe.

2. Tennessee has not lost three straight games in a single season since a four-game skid in January 2013.

3. Wildcats F Thomas Gipson is posting career highs in shooting percentage (68.4), free-throw percentage (81.3) and scoring average (13), although his rebounding numbers (4.4) are the lowest of his four-year career.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 73, Tennessee 59