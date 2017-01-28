Preview: Kansas State at Tennessee

After keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a signature win over Kentucky, Tennessee aims for a repeat performance Saturday against visiting Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Volunteers’ bench outscored Kentucky’s reserves 37–4 on Tuesday as coach Rick Barnes relied on his depth to help secure the 82–80 victory.

Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 64.7 points per game but faces a difficult matchup in Tennessee senior guard Robert Hubbs III, who is averaging 15.2 points on 52 percent shooting and pulling in 5.0 rebounds per game. “He’s very active, an NBA-type talent, where he can come off screens, make shots,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “He can score in a lot of different ways — get it to the basket, transition, shooting the basketball. He’s very active and they get the ball to him quite a bit, so we’re going to have to do a good job on him.” After coming up short against ranked foes such as Oregon, Wisconsin, Gonzaga, and North Carolina earlier this season, the Volunteers received 25 points and seven rebounds from Hubbs to get past Kentucky. They’ll need another strong outing from the 6-5 star against Kansas State, which recorded impressive wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia before losing 70-65 at Iowa State on Tuesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-5): Four starters are averaging in double figures led by senior wing Wesley Iwundu (13.4 points per game), guards Kamau Stokes (13.4) and Barry Brown (12.9) and forward D.J. Johnson (12.8). Sophomore forward Dean Wade, a 6-10 sophomore averaging 9.9 points on 53 percent shooting, was held to two points in 17 minutes against Iowa State while playing through a sprained foot but hopes to be closer to 100 percent Saturday. Freshman wing Xavier Sneed is averaging 8.9 points off the bench and played well in place of Wade against the Cyclones, finishing with 11 points in 27 minutes.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (11-9): Freshman forward Grant Williams is averaging 2.6 blocks in league play and became an even greater fan favorite after scoring the game-winner and finishing with 13 points and six rebounds against Kentucky. The Volunteers feature a solid mix of veterans and young players such as freshman guard Lamonté Turner, who has 14 assists and five turnovers over the last three games. Sophomore forward Admiral Schofield is averaging 10.4 points per game in SEC play after scoring 15 in the win over Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee defeated Kansas State 65-64 in the teams’ only other meeting on Dec. 6, 2014.

2. Kansas State is 78-11 when leading at the half under Weber, including 13-1 this season.

3. The Volunteers are 8-0 when scoring at least 80 points.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 69, Kansas State 65