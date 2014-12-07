Tennessee 65, Kansas State 64: Josh Richardson scored 17 points as the Volunteers held off the visiting Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Tennessee (3-3) forced 22 turnovers and held Kansas State to 40.8 percent shooting, including 25 percent in the first half. Willie Carmichael III contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds for the Volunteers, who also received a solid all-around game from Armani Moore (six points, five assists, five rebounds and five blocks).

Marcus Foster (23 points) made four 3-pointers in the final minute to make things interesting, but Kevin Punter and Richardson each knocked down two foul shots in the final 25 seconds. Jevon Thomas added 13 points and six assists for the Wildcats (4-4), who have lost three of their last four games.

Tennessee led 25-17 following an ugly first half in which the Volunteers shot 3-of-11 from 3-point range and 35.7 percent overall, led by Richardson’s eight points on 2-of-4 3-point shooting. Kansas State missed all seven of its 3-pointers in the first half and ended the session with nearly three times as many turnovers (13) as field goals (5-of-20).

The Wildcats chipped away throughout the second half, but were never able to catch the Volunteers, who went on a 9-2 run after Kansas State got within 32-31 and later scored seven straight points after the Wildcats got within 50-45 with about 6 1/2 minutes to go. Thomas Gipson’s jumper drew the Wildcats within 57-47 with 2 1/2 minutes left before Thomas and Foster scored the final 17 points for the visitors, including Foster’s 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gipson scored six points and has been held to single digits in four of the last five games after averaging 17 points in his first three games. ... The Volunteers’ bench outscored the Wildcats’ reserves 26-8. ... Punter contributed seven points and four steals for Tennessee, which still has not scored 70 points in a game this season.