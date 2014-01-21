Preview: Kansas State at Texas

Texas continues a grueling stretch when it hosts Kansas State on Tuesday, and Javan Felix and his teammates are brimming with confidence. “We feel we’re as good as anybody when we put our best on the floor,” the sophomore guard told reporters following an 86-76 victory over then-No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday. This is the second contest of a seven-game stretch which requires the Longhorns to face four ranked teams and the Wildcats - one spot outside the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll - twice.

While Texas has won three straight following an 0-2 start to its Big 12 season, Kansas State is coming off Saturday’s 78-56 romp over West Virginia as it continues to win games with a stifling defense en route to a 4-1 mark in conference play. The Wildcats held 13 of their last 17 opponents to their season low in points and are 9-0 when holding teams to fewer than 60 this season. “You want to be solid on both ends,” coach Bruce Weber told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “The best teams do both.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-4, 4-1 Big 12): The Wildcats’ rotation has gotten deeper with the emergence of 6-5 junior forward Nino Williams, who has recorded all three of his double-figure scoring games over the last five contests. Williams’ minutes could increase if he learns to stay out of foul trouble - he has been disqualified twice this year and has recorded three or four fouls in his last seven games while averaging only 15.9 minutes during that span. Freshman guard Marcus Foster (team-leading 14 points per game) made seven of his 13 attempts from 3-point range in the last two games and scored 15 points in only 13 minutes against West Virginia.

ABOUT TEXAS (14-4, 3-2): The Longhorns, who could provide Kansas State a challenge as they average 79.4 points in conference play, are led by Jonathan Holmes. The 6-8 junior forward leads the team in scoring (13.1 points per game) while contributing 7.2 rebounds and posting solid shooting percentages from the field (52.8), 3-point range (39.1) and free throw line (82.1). Sophomore center Cameron Ridley (10.9 points, team-best 7.6 rebounds) could also make life difficult for Kansas State.

TIP-INS

1. The Big 12 boasts five teams in the USA Today poll - Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and Oklahoma - to match the Big Ten for most by a conference.

2. Texas was 8-10 after 18 games en route to a 16-18 season in 2012-13.

3. Kansas State has won seven of the last 10 meetings, including three of the last four at the Erwin Center.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 62, Texas 61