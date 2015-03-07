Preview: Kansas State at Texas

Texas kept any chance of making the NCAA Tournament alive with Monday’s win against Baylor and needs another win against visiting Kansas State to stay on the bubble. The Wildcats have the most to gain, however, in terms of seeding for next week’s Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats can finish as high as sixth with a win and an Oklahoma State loss to West Virginia or as low as eighth with a loss on Saturday.

Texas would be eighth with a loss or seventh with a win, but the victory would be more important for its resume. Last season’s Oklahoma State squad became the first Big 12 team to earn an at-large bid with a losing league record at 8-10, the mark the Longhorns would have with a win Saturday. Texas knocked off Kansas State 61-57 a month ago but the Wildcats have put together back-to-back wins against league leaders Kansas and Iowa State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-15, 8-9 Big 12): Marcus Foster averages 12.9 points for the Wildcats, who have held five straight opponents below 70 points. Nino Williams (11.3 points and team-high 5.2 rebounds) and Thomas Gipson (11 points) also average double figures. Nigel Johnson averaged 18.5 points on 62.5 percent shooting in the two upsets.

ABOUT TEXAS (18-12, 7-10): Isaiah Taylor leads the Longhorns, who snapped a four-game skid with the overtime win against Baylor, with 13.3 points and 4.4 assists. Myles Turner adds 11 points and a team-best 2.8 blocks while Demarcus Holland is averaging 13.7 points on 68.4 percent shooting in his last three games. Senior starter Jonathan Holmes (10 points, 6.1 rebounds) will play his last home for the Longhorns, who have made the NCAA Tournament in 15 of coach Rick Barnes’ first 16 seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 16-4 when holding its opponent below 40 percent shooting.

2. Texas leads the Big 12 - and the nation - in blocks (7.7) and is second in the league in rebounding (39.9) while Kansas State is last in the Big 12 in both categories.

3. Kansas State is 34-5 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer under third-year coach Bruce Weber, including an 18-1 mark in league play.

PREDICTION: Texas 70, Kansas State 62