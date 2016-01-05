Preview: Kansas State at Texas

Texas has been left at a loss without injuredcenter Cameron Ridley, who is sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left foot.Without the 6-10 center the Longhorns have dropped two straight following asix-game win streak and will be looking to get back on course Tuesday against visitingKansas State in their Big 12 home opener.

Ridley was averaging 12.7 pointsand a team-best 10 rebounds per outing, but Texas has struggled to regroupwithout the big man in consecutive losses to Connecticut (71-66) and Texas Tech(82-74). “Anytime you take arguably your most impactful guy out of the mix, it can bechallenging,” Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said at his post-game news conferenceSaturday following the loss in Lubbock. “However, your opponent is not going tofeel sorry for you, and they’re not going to play any less hard because you‘vegot a guy out. In fact, they’re going to try to take advantage of thoseopportunities without a guy like Cam. We obviously are in a situation wherewe’ve got to figure out who is a group of guys that we can have out there thatcan be most effective.” Kansas State also is looking to bounce back followinga double-overtime setback Saturday in its Big 12 opener against visiting WestVirginia as the then-17th-ranked Mountaineers prevailed 87-83.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-3, 0-1 Big 12): All threeof the Wildcats’ losses have come against nationally-ranked teams, and now it’sa matter of finding the right mindset, according to guard Barry Brown, woscored a career-high 20 points against West Virginia. “As a team, we have to come together andwin those close games to build that late-game confidence,” Brown toldthe media Saturday. Swingman Wesley Iwundu (13.5 points), guard Justin Edwards(12.5) and forward Dean Wade (10.9) are averaging double digits for KansasState, which will be playing only its third true road game of the season.

ABOUT TEXAS (8-5, 0-1): Point guard Isaiah Taylorscored a career-high 35 points in the loss to the Red Raiders, but the Longhornshaven’t outscored their last two opponents in the paint – or outrebounded them –after doing so eight and six times, respectively, in their first 11 games withRidley. Taylor leads the team with 16.6 points and 4.9 assists after averaging22 and 5.2, respectively, over his last five outings. Guard Javan Felix (10.3points) is the only other player averaging double digits for Texas while seniorsConnor Lammert (5.4 rebounds) and Prince Ibeh (3.7) are trying to pick up theslack on the glass without Ridley.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State leads the series 17-13, but Texasswept the two contests a year ago, including a 62-49 win in Austin.

2. Texas is 6-1 at home this season and is 15-4in Big 12 home openers.

3. The Wildcats were 1-6 in Big 12 road games aseason ago, with their only win coming at Oklahoma.

PREDICTION: Texas 68, Kansas State 66