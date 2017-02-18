Texas is still searching for its first road win of the season after losing at Big 12 cellar-dweller Oklahoma 70-66 on Tuesday night. The good news for Shaka Smart's young team is that three of their final five conference games are at home, beginning with Saturday afternoon's contest with slumping Kansas State.

Although Texas is 0-9 in road games this season, the Longhorns are a solid 10-4 at the Frank Erwin Center including wins over Alabama, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Iowa State. A victory over the Wildcats would move Texas into a tie with Kansas State for at least eighth place in the Big 12 and potentially a three-way tie for seventh if Texas Tech loses at 12th-ranked West Virginia. Kansas State, which looked like a solid bet for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid after a 79-75 upset of West Virginia on Jan. 21, has since lost six of its seven games, including a 87-79 home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday, its third straight defeat. "Its all about how we respond to the next game," senior guard Wesley Iwundu told the Wichita Eagle. "We have got to put this one past us. We didn't get it. So now we got to go get the next one. We have five games left, then the Big 12 Tournament. We just have to man up and go on a run and get some wins. That's it."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-10, 5-8 Big 12): The Wildcats have had a tough time stopping people during the slump, allowing an average of 75.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting, including 44.8 percent from 3-point range, over the seven-game stretch with TCU, West Virginia and Iowa State all scoring 85 or more points. "You have got tough times, you have got adversity, you have got to rise up," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "It's about character and toughness now down the stretch." Iwundu leads the team in both scoring (12.4) and rebounding (6.2) while guards Kamau Stokes (12.3 points) and Barry Brown (12.2) and 6-9 forward D.J. Johnson (11.5) also are averaging double figures.

ABOUT TEXAS (10-16, 4-9): The Longhorns have been without sophomore swingman Tevin Mack, who leads the team in scoring (14.8) while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range, since mid-January for an undisclosed violation of team rules. That has left the offensive load to a pair of freshmen who were McDonald's All-Americans a year ago: 6-10 forward Jarrett Allen and 6-4 guard Andrew Jones. Allen is averaging 13.2 points for the season but a team-best 16.3 and 10.3 rebounds in Big 12 play while Jones (11.4 points) and sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.2) also are averaging double digits.

1. Texas has won four of the last five meetings with Kansas State with the lone loss coming on Dec. 30, 65-62, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

2. Johnson, who has been plagued by a sprained ankle, didn't start Wednesday's loss to Iowa State, went scoreless and didn't have any rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

3. Allen has 10 double-doubles this season tying him with Baylor's Johnathan Motley and TCU's Kenrich Williams for tops in the Big 12 in that category.

PREDICTION: Texas 62, Kansas State 58