(Updated: CORRECTED Texas’ record in 2nd graph.)

Texas 67, Kansas State 64: Jonathan Holmes drilled a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer as the host Longhorns won their fourth straight game.

Holmes, who recorded eight points and 10 rebounds, took an inbound pass from Isaiah Taylor with 1.9 seconds left and swished a shot over the outstretched arms of Thomas Gipson. Javan Felix scored 23 points while Cameron Ridley added 18 before fouling out with 15 seconds left for Texas (15-4, 4-2 Big 12).

Gipson scored 14 of his career-high 24 points in the second half for the Wildcats (14-5, 4-2), who tied the game at 64 when Shane Southwell banked in a tough runner in the lane with 5.8 seconds left. Southwell finished with 13 points, while Marcus Foster and Will Spradling added eight apiece.

Ridley scored five of his 12 first-half points during a 13-4 run before Gipson’s buzzer-beating bucket cut Texas’ lead to 36-32 at the break. Kansas State erased a five-point deficit in the second half and took its first lead of the period 50-49 on a pair of Southwell free throws with a little more than nine minutes left.

Felix drilled a contested jumper as the shot clock expired with 58 seconds remaining to put Texas in front 64-60. After Kansas State trimmed the deficit to 64-62, Southwell missed two free throws with 15 seconds to go and Felix missed a pair with 11.7 seconds to play before Southwell’s basket set up Holmes’ heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: There were 20 lead changes and 11 ties. ... Texas was 9-10 after 19 games en route to a 16-18 season in 2012-13. ... The Longhorns won the first two contests of a seven-game stretch which pits them against four ranked teams and the Wildcats - one spot outside the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll - twice.