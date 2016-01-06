Texas 60, Kansas State 57

Texas point guard Isaiah Taylor worked the paint for most of his 17 points, and sharpshooting guard Javan Felix added 14 points as the Longhorns played the inside-out game to their advantage in a 60-57 victory against Kansas State on Tuesday at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Felix hit an NBA-range 3-pointer with 3:45 to play to give the Longhorns a 51-50 lead. Kansas State followed with its worst three possessions of the game as Texas expanded its advantage over the next minute with free throws from Felix and Taylor.

Forward Connor Lammert buried a 3-pointer at the 1:21 mark to push the Longhorns’ lead to 58-52, and Taylor hit two of his four attempts down the stretch to grant Texas (9-5, 1-1 Big 12) the home win.

The Wildcats (10-4, 0-2) got 15 points from guard Barry Brown and 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds from guard Justin Edwards.

Kansas State fell behind 5-0 in the opening four minutes and trailed throughout before closing the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 29-26 lead.

Texas shot 14 3-point shots and hit just four of them in the first half, ending up at 39 percent overall from the floor. Kansas State, meanwhile, pushed the ball in the paint as much as possible, trying to take advantage of the Longhorns’ lack of size.

The Longhorns’ two modes of attack were Taylor’s drives and the long-distance shot (Texas ended up 6-for-23 from beyond the arc), and the strategy worked to keep them close throughout the second half.