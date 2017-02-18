Kansas State knocks off Texas on late tip-in

D.J. Johnson's tip-in with 1.6 seconds to play and his ensuing free throw lifted Kansas State to a 64-61 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Barry Brown's running one-hander with 39.1 to play gave the Wildcats a 61-59 lead but it was answered by Jarrett Allen's layup for Texas at the 19-second mark. With the game clock winding down, Kansas State's Kamau Stokes missed a jump shot, but Johnson, who had nine points in the game, tipped in the rebound while being fouled.

The Wildcats (17-10, 6-8 in Big 12) were led by Wesley Iwundu's 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and also got 15 points from Brown and 14 from Stokes.

Texas (10-17, 4-10 in Big 12) got 13 points from Kendal Yancy and 12 from Allen. The Longhorns have lost three straight games.

Eric Davis Jr.'s desperation 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock at the 10:28 mark of the first half pulled Texas to even for the first time in the game at 16.

Another 3-pointer, this time by Kerwin Roach II, gave the Longhorns their first lead of the game at 31-30 with 4:14 to play in the half and the two teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the half before Iwudu's three at the 1:13 mark granted Kansas State a 39-36 lead at intermission.

Iwudu led all scorers with 12 points in the half as the Wildcats shot a blistering 76.2 percent from the floor (16 of 21) that included a 7-of-8 showing from beyond the arc.

Yancy paced Texas with eight points in the first half as the Longhorns shot 50 percent from the floor.

Things became a bit contentious with 12:35 to play in the second half with the Wildcats ahead 48-39. Kansas State's Austin Budke committed a hard foul on Texas' Allen while Allen was shooting by swiping at the ball and connecting with Allen's head, knocking him to the floor in the process.

Allen shoved Budke when he got up and Budke was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and disqualified from the game. Two Texas players were also disqualified for leaving the bench.

The short melee woke up the Longhorns, who scored the next seven points over the ensuing minute and a half to crawl within 48-46. But Stokes' 3-pointer halted the surge and put Kansas State back in control until the final four minutes.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns even at 57 and, after a Stokes jumper at the 3:06 mark, rattled the rim on a throw-down dunk to tie the game again, this time at 59.