Preview: Kansas State at Texas Christian

After losing three of its first five games, it didn’t seem Kansas State would have much chance to defend its Big 12 title. Nine consecutive victories later, though, the outlook is much brighter as the Wildcats visit Texas Christian on Tuesday. A winning streak of that length always puts a team in a better mood, especially when it includes Saturday’s 74-71 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma State, a Final Four contender and the co-favorite to unseat Kansas State as conference champion.

“Now we have an extreme amount of confidence knowing that we can beat anybody in the country,” junior forward Thomas Gipson, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Cowboys, told the Kansas City Star. The biggest obstacle the Wildcats could face is overconfidence as the Horned Frogs, picked to finish last in the Big 12, had their five-game win streak snapped with a 74-69 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. TCU is capable of springing the occasional upset at home, as evidenced by its 62-55 victory over then-No. 5 Kansas last season, and should be loaded with motivation to take down the suddenly relevant Wildcats.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network (KMCI-Kansas City, KMTW-Wichita, KSNT-Topeka), ESPN3

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-3, 1-0 Big 12): The Wildcats, picked to finish fifth in the Big 12, rely on a stingy defense - No. 9 in the nation at 58.8 points allowed per game - to offset an offense which is 277th in points (67.9) and 297th in field goal percentage (41.4). Kansas State, though, scored 72 points in each of its four games prior to the Oklahoma State contest, including a 72-62 victory over No. 18 Gonzaga on Dec. 21 in a “neutral site” game played in Wichita, Kan. Marcus Foster, a 6-2 freshman guard, contributed 17 points and eight rebounds against Oklahoma State and leads the Wildcats in scoring (14 per game) and free throw percentage (72.5).

ABOUT TCU (9-4, 0-1): The Horned Frogs are slightly better on offense than the Wildcats (234th in the country in scoring at 70.2 points; 205th, field goal percentage, 44) and not much worse defensively (82nd, 66.4 points). Kyan Anderson, a 5-11 junior guard, leads TCU in scoring (16.2 points) and assists (5.2), but was held to 12 and four before fouling out with 6:26 left against West Virginia. The X-factor is Amric Fields, a 6-9 junior forward who missed most of 2012-13 and the first three games of this season with a knee injury, and another four contests in December with a broken hand before averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Foster on Monday was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week after totaling 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in victories over George Washington (72-55) and Oklahoma State.

2. The Wildcats are 281st nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 29.5 percent - Foster leads the team at 34.5 - while the Horned Frogs are 144th at 35.1.

3. Kansas State leads the series 5-2 and swept two games last season, the Horned Frogs’ first in the Big 12.

PREDICTION: TCU 68, Kansas State 67