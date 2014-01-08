(Updated: CHANGED K-State’s rebounding stat from “18 of the first 22” to “19 of the first 23”)

Kansas State 65, Texas Christian 47: Thomas Gipson scored a season-high 19 points and the visiting Wildcats rebuffed the Horned Frogs for their 10th straight victory.

Freshman Marcus Foster added 16 points, including a pair of decisive 3-pointers in the second half, as Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) followed its 74-71 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma State on Saturday by shooting 52.5 percent from the field. The Wildcats outrebounded TCU 37-21 - with Gipson grabbing a game-high eight.

Amric Fields registered 14 points and Kyan Anderson scored 12 for the Horned Frogs (9-5, 0-2), who have lost two straight following a five-game win streak. TCU shot 34.7 percent from the field while missing 14 of its 16 attempts from 3-point range en route to recording a season low for points.

TCU needed more than seven minutes to record its first individual rebound as Kansas State grabbed 19 of the first 23 boards, but the Wildcats led only 14-10 after committing 10 turnovers. Kansas State scored seven straight points to take a 10-point lead with less than six minutes left en route to a 31-21 advantage at the break.

The Horned Frogs trimmed the deficit to three on Brandon Parrish’s jumper before D.J. Johnson’s bucket gave the Wildcats a 45-36 lead with a little less than 8 1/2 minutes left. Foster’s 3-pointer from the top of the key put Kansas State on top 50-40 and he struck again from beyond the arc to make it 53-42 with 4:52 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foster, the reigning Big 12 Rookie of the Week, limped off the court with 7:59 left in first half before returning later in the period and finished 4-for-6 from 3-point range as the Wildcats made 7-of-15 from beyond the arc. ... Kansas State was 16-for-23 from the free-throw line while TCU went 11-for-19. ... The Wildcats have won all three meetings since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 to begin the 2012-13 season.