Kansas State hangs on to defeat TCU

Dean Wade led all scorers with 20 points and Wesley Iwundu contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds as Kansas State held on to beat TCU 75-74 in a Big 12 game Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kamau Stokes, who also finished with 16 points for Kansas State, made all four of his free-throw attempts in the last 21 seconds of regulation to help the Wildcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) keep their lead.

Alex Robinson scored seven points in the last 13 seconds of the game for TCU (17-12, 6-10) but two free throws by Stokes with 12 seconds left and by D.J. Johnson with six seconds remaining withstood Robinson's output.

The game ended with Robinson, who had 14 points, making a 3-pointer with one second left.

Vlad Bradziansky led TCU with 18 points and Kenrich Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Iwundu and Wade combined for 23 points in the first half, nearly outscoring TCU as the Wildcats led 40-29 at halftime. Iwundu had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and Wade had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Iwundu and Davis each made a 3-pointer as the only points scored in the last two minutes of the first half, allowing Kansas State to pull away going into halftime.

The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points early in the second half but a 7-2 run by TCU cut the lead to 50-46 with 12:20 left in regulation.

On four different occasions in the last 10:59 of the game, the Horned Frogs cut the lead to one point, but Kansas State had an answer each time.

The last time before Robinson's buzzer-beating shot to end the game was with 2:00 left after Brodziansky made a layup to cut the lead to 66-65. Wade answered with a 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining.

Two free throws by Brodziansky with 23 seconds left cut the lead to 69-67, but Stokes answered with two free throws with 21 seconds left.

Robinson made a layup with 13 seconds left, trimming the lead to 71-69. Stokes again made two free throws.

After another Robinson layup with eight seconds left, Johnson answered with his two free throws with six seconds left to put Kansas State up 75-71.