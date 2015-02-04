Preview: Kansas State at Texas Tech

Kansas State has lost back-to-back games to fall out of touch with the leaders in the Big 12 and the Wildcats will try to avoid losing further ground when they visit Texas Tech on Wednesday night. Kansas State never recovered after shooting 6-for-35 in the first half Saturday against No. 9 Kansas and fell 68-57, four days after losing by six points against No. 12 West Virginia. Texas Tech set a conference record for fewest points in an 81-36 loss last week against No. 21 Oklahoma.

The Wildcats faces another tough stretch against ranked teams in the three games that follow Texas Tech, so getting out of Lubbock with a victory is especially important. The Red Raiders have shown they can rise up against good teams, as their lone conference win came against No. 14 Iowa State on Jan. 24. Frustration seems to be setting in, as Texas Tech committed 26 turnovers in Saturday’s 19-point loss to West Virginia, Norense Odiase was ejected for his involvement in a skirmish and Aaron Ross was later assessed a flagrant-1 for throwing an elbow.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-10, 5-4 Big 12): One reason the Wildcats have struggled in conference play is leading scorers Marcus Foster and Thomas Gipson haven’t built on last season, when they also led the team in scoring. Foster’s scoring average has dipped from 15.5 as a freshman last season to 14 a game, and his shooting percentage from 42.3 to 41.9. Gipson averaged 11.7 points last season while shooting 56.2, but his numbers have remained relatively unchanged at 11.4 and 56.9.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-11, 1-8): The leading scorer for the Red Raiders is Devaugntah Williams at 10.2, but that mark is falling as he has combined for six points in the last two games while shooting 2-for-12 from the field. He recorded 22 points in the win against Iowa State, and Texas Tech will need something similar if they hope to knock off the Wildcats. The hottest player for Texas Tech in the last two games is Robert Turner, who combined for 26 points to bump his scoring average to 9.2.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State F Nino Williams played against Kansas after leaving the West Virginia game with a knee injury but the team’s third-leading scorer reportedly remains day-to-day.

2. The Wildcats are 9-24 in 2 1/2 seasons under coach Bruce Weber when trailing at the half and 53-5 when leading with 10 minutes remaining.

3. Texas Tech’s Williams has been held to one field goal or fewer nine times this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 77, Texas Tech 67