Preview: Kansas State at Texas Tech

Kansas State and host Texas Tech both have a lot to gain from Saturday’s season finale, although their seeds for the Big 12 conference tournament are set. The Red Raiders are trying to stay in the NCAA Tournament discussion with a win while the Wildcats look to build momentum into the postseason.

The Wildcats snapped a three-game skid by beating last-place TCU on Wednesday and will be the eighth seed in Kansas City. The Wildcats - who had four of their last five losses decided by 10 points or fewer - haven’t won consecutive league games this season. The seventh-seeded Red Raiders, who had a five-game win streak snapped by losses to conference-leading Kansas and West Virginia, are trying to finish .500 in league play for the first time since 2007. Texas Tech expects center Norense Odiase to play for the first time Saturday since a foot fracture sidelined him in mid-January.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-14, 5-12 Big 12): Justin Edwards (12.1 points) and Wesley Iwundu (11.9 points) lead a balanced Wildcat offense that features two freshmen averaging more than nine points. Freshman Dean Wade adds 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while freshman Barry Brown (9.1) is averaging 10.1 points since joining the starting lineup eight games ago. Kansas State, which is 15-3 against unranked opponents, lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting defense (30.3 percent).

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (18-11, 8-9): Toddrick Gotcher leads the Red Raiders with 11.1 points and Aaron Ross - who has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games - averages 10.7 points off the bench. Devaughntah Williams adds 10.4 points but has recorded one double-digit scoring performance since losing his starting spot nine games ago. Zach Smith (9.9 points, team-high 7.2 rebounds) averaged 13.2 points during the Red Raiders’ five-game win streak before scoring nine total points in the two losses.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech is 13-3 at home while Kansas State is 1-7 on the road in Big 12 play.

2. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber holds a 10-4 lead against Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith, facing each other 10 times in the Big Ten (Illinois vs. Minnesota) before moving to the Big 12.

3. “He’ll play tomorrow,” Smith told reporters Friday of Odiase (9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds). “(I‘m) not sure how much. He’s been cleared by the doctors.”

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 75, Kansas State 68