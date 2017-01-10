Preview: Kansas State at Texas Tech

With its controversial, last-second two-point loss at "Sunflower State" rival Kansas last week as a shining example, Kansas State has hardly looked like a team projected to finish ninth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats eye a ninth victory in their last 10 outings Tuesday as they visit Texas Tech, which is coming off a frustrating setback of its own versus the Jayhawks.

Kansas State never trailed en route to Saturday's 75-64 victory over Oklahoma, securing its 12th double-digit win in the process. In fact, the Wildcats' only two losses have come in heartbreaking fashion: the first on a go-ahead layup with less than 10 seconds remaining in a 69-68 setback against Maryland on Nov. 26 and the second on a tiebreaking layup as time expired last Tuesday in a 90-88 defeat when it appeared Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk took as many as four steps without dribbling on the game-winner. The Red Raiders are off to a solid start of their own and have won 13 in a row at home, including last Tuesday's 77-76 overtime triumph over No. 9 West Virginia. Texas Tech was unable to build on its conference home-opening win despite a season-best 11-for-28 showing beyond the arc Saturday, falling 85-68 to second-ranked Kansas.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-2, 2-1 Big 12): All five starters reached double figures for the second straight game and the Wildcats are the only team in the league to have each of their starters average double figures, including leading scorer Wesley Iwundu (12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds). Dean Wade (10.5, 5.7) entered the weekend as the Big 12's leading scorer in conference games and is averaging 16.7 points on 17-of-29 from the field - including 4-for-11 beyond the arc - in those contests. Kansas State complements its offensive balance with stout defense, ranking 14th in Division I in scoring defense (61 points per game), 19th in steals (8.6), tied for 29th in turnovers forced per game (16.2) and 44th in field-goal percentage against (39.6).

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-3, 1-2): Three of the Red Raiders' top four scorers - Keenan Evans (13.6 points), Zach Smith (12.4) and Aaron Ross (11.4) surpassed their season averages against the Jayhawks and totaled 50 points on 18-of-33 shooting, but the rest of the team could muster only 18 on 6-of-26 from the field. In particular, Ross and Smith were sharp while scoring 17 points apiece Saturday, as the former matched his season-high point total while the latter went 7-of-11 from the field and drained a career-high three 3-pointers. Anthony Livingston (12.5 points), who is the team's fourth double-digit scorer and hit the game-winning 3-pointer against West Virginia in the previous game, managed only six points in 14 turnover-filled and foul-plagued minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Red Raiders are 6-29 all-time against Kansas State, but they have defeated the Wildcats at home in each of the last two years after dropping the previous four in Lubbock.

2. Iwundu is on pace to become the first player in school history to surpass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals by the end of the month.

3. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the country in field-goal percentage (50.7), 10th in rebounding margin (plus-9.3), 16th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.46), 21st in scoring defense (62.7) and 24th in 3-point field-goal percentage (39.8).

PREDICTION: Kansas State 67, Texas Tech 66