Kansas State 60, Texas Tech 56: Marcus Foster scored 17 points and Wesley Iwundu’s three-point play with 55 seconds to play lifted the visiting Wildcats to their fourth victory in the past six games.

Foster hit three 3-pointers, including converting a four-point play during a 20-5 run before Kansas State (19-9, 9-6 Big 12) gave up nine consecutive points to squander a seven-point lead. Iwundu added 12 points and Thomas Gipson and Will Spradling each scored 10.

Dejan Kravic scored 13 points with six rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Texas Tech (13-15, 5-10), which lost its fourth in a row. The Red Raiders blew an eight-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, then could not hold on after moving ahead by one point with less than 90 seconds to play.

Kansas State vaulted ahead 54-47 with 4:38 remaining as Foster scored nine points in a six-minute span. The Red Raiders answered with a 9-0 surge, tying the game on Jordan Tolbert’s three-point play and moving ahead 56-54 on Dusty Hannahs’ two free throws with 1:19 left.

The Red Raiders nearly forced a turnover on the ensuing possession but Iwundu scored inside and was fouled, hitting the subsequent free throw to make it 57-56. After Texas Tech misfired on the other end, Spradling hit a free throw and after the Red Raiders’ 14th turnover of the night, Iwundu scored on a layup just before the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teams combined for only one more field goal (18) than turnovers (17) in a sloppy first half. … Kansas State snapped a six-game road losing streak, its longest since 2003-04. … Jaye Crockett, Texas Tech’s leading scorer at 14.3 points, finished with eight on 4-for-11 shooting.