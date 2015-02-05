Texas Tech 64, Kansas State 47: Freshman Devaugntah Williams matched his season high with 22 points as the host Red Raiders knocked off the shorthanded Wildcats.

Toddrick Gotcher added 15 points off the bench for Texas Tech, which snapped a 10-game losing streak against Kansas State. Robert Turner finished with 13 points and a team-high four assists for the Red Raiders (12-11, 2-8 Big 12).

Kansas State (12-11, 5-5) announced the indefinite suspension of leading scorer Marcus Foster about an hour before the game for violation of team rules. Thomas Gipson was the only player to score in double figures for the Wildcats, finishing with 13 points.

Texas Tech took a 42-33 lead on Gotcher’s 3-pointer with 11:58 left, but the Red Raiders came back with an 11-3 run to pull within a point with 7:52 on the clock. The comeback ended there, however, as Kansas State missed its next five shots and the Red Raiders went on a 14-0 run to go up by 15 with 2:30 left.

Williams sank a 3-pointer to double up the lead at 16-8 with 13:35 left in the first half and the Red Raiders stretched the advantage to eight five more times in the opening half, the last on Aaron Ross’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining, and the 34-26 advantage continued into the break. Texas Tech went nearly four minutes without scoring to start the second half, but Kansas State could only trim two points off the deficit before Turner scored to end the drought.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State F Nino Williams, the team’s third-leading scorer (11.3), has been bothered by a knee injury in recent games and finished with four points on 2-for-8 shooting. …. The Wildcats fell to 9-25 in 2 1/2 seasons under coach Bruce Weber when trailing at the half. …Texas Tech has held 16 of 23 opponents to less than 70 points this season, its best mark since the 1951-52 campaign.