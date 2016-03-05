Texas Tech 80, Kansas State 71

Forward Zach Smith ignited a late first-half run and Texas Tech overcame a double-digit deficit before cruising to an 80-71 win over Kansas State on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Four players scored in double figures for Texas Tech. Guards Devaugntah Williams and Keenan Evans each scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (19-11, 9-9 Big 12).

Smith and guard Toddrick Gotcher each added 13 points and six rebounds for Texas Tech.

Forward D.J. Johnson led the Wildcats (16-14, 5-13) with 21 points and 10 points. Guard Justin Edwards added 16.

The Wildcats came into the game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting defense, allowing opponents to connect on only 30.3 percent of their shots beyond the arc. On Saturday, the Red Raiders went seven of 14 -- a 50 percent clip.

Kansas State opened up a 12-point lead midway through the first 20 minutes but Texas Tech stormed back to take the lead.

Smith started the comeback with a dunk at the 7:34 mark. Gotcher’s layup five minutes later put the Red Raiders up 30-28.

The Red Raiders closed out the half scoring six straight points to take a 36-28 lead into halftime.