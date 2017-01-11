Texas Tech squeaks past No. 25 Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech keeps finding ways to knock off top-25 foes on the Red Raiders' home court.

A week after upsetting No. 7 West Virginia by a point in overtime, Texas Tech overcame No. 25 Kansas State in the final minute of regulation to grasp a 66-65 victory at United Supermarkets Arena.

Guard Keenan Evans got a steal with 20 seconds left, then rebounded fellow guard Niem Stevenson's miss on the ensuing fast break. Evans made the game-winning put-back with 15 seconds left.

"I knew (forward) Zach (Smith) was going to help out for the block," Evans said. "So I dropped down and got the steal and saw Niem running down and just kind of threw it up there to him. I had to run up there and make sure he finished the play."

Stevenson subsequently got the rebound when Kansas State guard Barry Brown missed a layup. The Wildcats bench then received a technical foul.

Texas Tech guard Aaron Ross made two free throws and Stevenson added another one for a four-point lead to ice the victory with five seconds remaining.

Brown hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the final margin to one.

It was the second straight road game that Kansas State coach Bruce Weber felt a controversial call cost his team a chance to win. Last week at Kansas, the officials didn't call an apparent travel on Jayhawks forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk that allowed him to make a game-winning layup.

On Tuesday, Weber admitted he raised his hand and was standing on the court when he received the technical foul.

"I thought Barry Brown got fouled," Weber said. "I raised my hand. I maybe was a little out on the court, but it's the end of the game and it's emotional."

Weber said he was disappointed by his team's run of bad luck at the end of games. He raised his voice, though he continued to smile, as he explained his sideline demeanor during his post-game press conference.

"I don't cuss at the officials," Weber said. "I treat them right. Everyone tells me I'm professional, but I don't know if that does any good. Maybe I should try the other way."

Evans scored 18 to lead Texas Tech (13-3, 2-2 Big 12). Smith added 16, and Ross finished with 10.

Guard Kamau Stokes scored 17 to lead Kansas State (13-3, 2-2). Forward Dean Wade added 12, and forward D.J. Johnson had 11.

Kansas State took the home crowd out of the game by leading throughout the second half.

The Wildcats stiff-armed the Red Raiders for the first nine minutes of the second half, then opened up a seven point lead with a 5-0 mini-run. Brown completed the surge with a fast break layup that put Kansas State ahead 50-43 with 10:07 left.

Texas Tech responded with an 8-0 run, capped by Evans' 3-pointer that gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the second half.

But Kansas State still appeared in control. The Wildcats shot 65-percent from the field in the second half and led all but 47 seconds.

"They really had us on our heels," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "To win the game, them shooting 65 in the second half, it was a special effort by our guys."

Beard pointed to Evans's play in the final minute as representative of the kind of effort it took throughout.

"The play at the end of the game, it was one of the best hustle plays I've ever seen where Keenan didn't give up on the play," Beard said. "I'm looking forward to watching it on film tonight."

Kansas State gained an edge late in the first half with a 13-3 run as Texas Tech went 5:59 without a field goal.

Stokes hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run, the second of which gave Kansas State a 28-23 lead with 1:45 left before halftime.

Texas Tech responded by scoring five straight points as Ross completed a three-point play and forward Matt Temple hit a pair of free throws.

But Stokes hit a trey with 27 seconds left that boosted Kansas State to a 31-28 lead at the break.

Stokes hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to lead the Wildcats with 14 points in the first 20 minutes.

Smith scored nine to lead Texas Tech in the first half.

For the game, Kansas State outshot Texas Tech 50 percent to 43.5 percent, but the Red Raiders finished with a seven-point scoring edge from the foul line.

NOTES: Kansas State entered the Top 25 this week for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats were tied for 25th in the AP poll when it was released on Monday. Kansas State was ranked 22nd in the AP poll on Jan. 20, 2014, but lost three of its next four games. ... Texas Tech, which defeated No. 7 West Virginia and lost at No. 3 Kansas last week, was playing its third straight ranked opponent. ... Kansas State and Texas Tech split the season series the past two years, with the home team holding serve in every contest.