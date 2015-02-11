Preview: Kansas State at West Virginia

West Virginia hit quite a rough patch last week, losing to fellow ranked Big 12 foes Oklahoma (71-52) and Baylor (87-69) to fall to fourth place in the conference. Now the No. 20 Mountaineers get a brief respite from the gauntlet of Top 25 league opponents, hosting Kansas State on Wednesday. The Wildcats have fallen on even harder times, losing four straight – a streak which began with a 65-59 home loss to West Virginia on Jan. 27.

As for the Mountaineers, 15 turnovers hurt themin the loss to the Sooners and a 43-35 rebound deficit played a role in thesetback versus the Bears. West Virginia also struggled shooting from the field(a combined 35.4 percent), 3-point arc (22.4 percent) and free-throw line (55.5percent) in the contests. “Think about those teams in the Sweet 16 and FinalFour,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said at his Baylor post-game newsconference. “They didn’t turn the ball over. They rebounded. We started outdoing those things, and now we got away from them. I think the opposition hasstepped up, but that doesn’t mean you stop doing what you’re doing.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-12, 5-6 Big 12): The Wildcats’latest loss was a particularly crushing one as Thomas Gipson missed a layup inthe final five seconds that would have tied the contest. Overall, scoring hasbeen a struggle for Kansas State, which is averaging only 58.7 points per Big12 game – the program’s lowest conference average since 1982-83. A major partof the problem is that leading scorer Marcus Foster (14 points per game) figures toremain on a disciplinary suspension for a third straight game, leaving Gipson(11.2) and Nino Williams (11.0) as the squad’s active double-digit scorerswhile the latter is pacing the team with 5.0 rebounds per outing.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-5, 6-4): Prior to thelosses to Oklahoma and Baylor, the Mountaineers had won 11 of their previous 13contests. And despite its recent struggles, West Virginia is tops nationally insteals per game (12.1) and turnover margin (9.1) while averaging 75.6 points, but is shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including a league-worst 29.4 percentfrom 3-point range. Senior guard Juwan Staten is pacing the team with 14.4points and ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.4 assists while Devin Williams isaveraging 11.7 points and a team-most 8.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Despite West Virginia’s 65-59 win last monthin which Kansas State had a season-high 25 turnovers, the Wildcats hold a 3-2lead in their Big 12 series.

2. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber on Monday gaveno timetable for the return of Foster and suspended teammate Malek Harris, whoeach have missed the last two games due to an unspecified violation of teamrules.

3. Between his 16 years at Cincinnati and hiscurrent eight-season run at West Virginia, Huggins coached Kansas State to a23-12 finish in 2006-07 in his one season in Manhattan.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 73, Kansas State 60