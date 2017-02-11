No. 14 West Virginia recovered from a disappointing loss with a typical effort and looks to record its 20th victory of the season when it hosts Kansas State on Saturday in a Big 12 battle. The Mountaineers suffered a home loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday before forcing 23 turnovers, accumulating 12 steals and holding Oklahoma to 33.3 percent shooting in a 61-50 victory on Wednesday.

“I thought that’s the best we’ve guarded all year,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters. “We did a better job guarding the ball and we did a better job with ball pressure. We did a much, much better job at the defensive end.” The Mountaineers, who lead the nation in turnovers forced, steals and turnover margin, hope to continue that type of play against the balanced Wildcats. Kansas State has dropped four of five, but took third-ranked Kansas down to the wire before losing a 74-71 decision in its last contest on Monday. “There’s no moral victories,” Wildcats coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “It doesn’t do us any good. We’ve got to find a way to win.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-8, 5-6 Big 12): The Wildcats boast four players averaging between 12 and 13 points and fifth-leading scorer sophomore forward Dean Wade (9.8) led the way with 20 against Kansas. Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes tops the team at 12.3 per contest to go along with 4.5 assists and senior forward Wesley Iwundu is next at 12.2. Senior forward D.J. Johnson has been a major force at 12 points per game on a Big 12-best 62.2 percent shooting with a team-high 6.3 rebounds while sophomore Barry Brown also averages 12, but just 5.7 the last three outings.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (19-5, 7-4): The Mountaineers got a boost from little-used freshman guard James Bolden, who scored a season-high 17 points in just 10 minutes against Oklahoma, which had won the first meeting. West Virginia shot a season-low 37 percent from the field versus the Sooners, but remains second in the league in scoring at 86 per game with a balanced offense. Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad leads the Mountaineers at 11.6 per contest while junior guard Jevon Carter (11.5, Big 12-best 2.9 steals) and senior forward Nathan Adrian (11.0, team-high 6.4 rebounds) are also threats.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak against the Mountaineers with a 79-75 victory on Jan. 21.

2. West Virginia junior G Daxter Miles Jr., who averages 9.9 points, missed the last game with an ankle injury and is day-to-day.

3. Kansas State is 3-4 in true road games this season, but won at No. 8 Baylor and lost by just two at No. 3 Kansas.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 78, Kansas State 68