West Virginia's path for its first Big 12 Tournament title appeared to get a whole lot easier Thursday when top seed and No. 1 ranked Kansas was upset by TCU and third seed and No. 10 ranked Baylor fell to Kansas State in quarterfinals. The 11th-ranked Mountaineers, who managed to avoid the upset bug with a methodical 63-53 victory over Texas, now face sixth-seeded Kansas State in Friday night's semifinals at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Assuming the favorites role meant little to the Mountaineers, who are just two wins away from their first conference tourney championship since winning the Big East in 2010. "Honestly, we don't really pay attention to what other teams are doing," junior guard Jevon Carter said when asked if his team took notice of the Kansas loss before taking the court. "It's about us. You can't play the next game until you win the current game, so that was the message to the team." West Virginia and Kansas State split their two meetings during the regular season with the Wildcats winning 79-75 in Manhattan on Jan. 21 and the Mountaineers getting even with a 85-66 victory in Morgantown on Feb. 11. "We just have to be ready," Kansas State guard Barry Brown said after scoring a game-high 21 points in the upset of Baylor. "It's going to be a tough game down to the last couple of seconds. We just have to come ready to play like we did today."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (20-12): Brown, a 6-3 sophomore, was spectacular in Thursday night's upset of Baylor, connecting on all four of his 3-pointers and sinking 9-of-13 free throws, including 5-of-6 in the final 31 seconds to help seal the victory. His four-point play with 9:34 left triggered a 7-1 run that built the Wildcats' lead to 47-38, and Baylor never got closer than four points the rest of the way. Senior forward D.J. Johnson also scored in double figures (13) and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks while sophomore guard Kamau Stokes added nine points and five assists.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (25-7): Carter, a second-team All-Big 12 pick and the conference's defensive player of the year, showed he can play a little offense too in the win over the Longhorns, connecting on 5-of-7 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points. Carter was the only Mountaineer to finish in double figures although 6-9 junior forward Elijah Macon wasn't far off a double-double, finishing with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Senior forward Nathan Adrian, a third-team All-Big 12 selection who joined Carter on All-Big 12 defensive team, also finished with a solid line, scoring six points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking three shots to go along with four assists.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia leads the nation in steals per game (10.9), turnovers forced (21.9) and turnover margin (plus-8.8).

2. Kansas State is 14-0 when holding an opponent to 65 points or fewer.

3. Thursday's win over Texas was the 816th in the career of West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, tying him for eighth place on the NCAA's all-time win list with Rollie Massimino.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 82, Kansas State 76