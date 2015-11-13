Preview: Kennesaw State at Alabama

Avery Johnson is set to make his college coaching debut Friday, when Alabama hosts Kennesaw State. Johnson hasn’t coached since being fired by the Brooklyn Nets in 2012, but the Crimson Tide hope his 440 games (and 254 wins) of NBA coaching experience will help return them to the NCAA Tournament.

Kennesaw State also hired a new coach in the offseason, picking former Boston College boss Al Skinner to replace Jimmy Lallathin. Skinner inherits an Owls team with a total of 30 wins over the last five seasons. Alabama is coming off back-to-back losing seasons in SEC conference play but was 11-5 in non-conference action in 2014-15. It will take time for Johnson to turn the Crimson Tide into his team, but he shouldn’t have any trouble earning his first victory at home against an overmatched opponent.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SECN Plus. LINE: N/A

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (2014-15: 10-22): Yonel Brown enters his senior season as the team’s scoring leader with 15.2 points per game in 2014-15. Kendrick Ray is ready to make his Owls debut after redshirting for a season following his transfer from Quinnipiac. Bernard Morena appears poised to assume a larger role entering his junior year after averaging close to 16 minutes on the court last season.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2014-15: 19-15): Leading scorers Levi Randolph, Ricky Tarrant, and Rodney Cooper no longer are with the team, leaving Shannon Hale as the returning leader with 8.2 points per game in 2014-15. Jimmie Taylor is expected to have a breakout season after recording 59 blocks and averaging close to five rebounds as a sophomore. The Crimson Tide’s youthful backcourt features three freshmen and two sophomores, along with a pair of seniors.

TIP-INS

1. Kennesaw State won 10 games last season - its highest total since going 13-20 in 2009-10.

2. Alabama won 14 of its 15 games in which opponents shot under 40 percent last campaign.

3. The Owls also will face LSU, Arizona State, West Virginia, Louisville and Indiana in non-conference play.

PREDICTION: Alabama 65, Kennesaw State 40