Alabama 77, Kennesaw State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Avery Johnson era of Alabama basketball opened with a 77-64 victory over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Alabama senior guard Retin Obasohan lead the Crimson Tide with 18 points while freshman guard Dazon Ingram put in 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in his collegiate debut.

Related Coverage Preview: Kennesaw State at Alabama

Alabama forward Shannon Hale added 13 points.

Kennesaw State guard Yonel Brown led all scorers with 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range. Brown also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Kennesaw State, of the Atlantic-Sun Conference, shot just 34 percent from the floor, and turned the ball over 16 times.

Alabama made 51 percent of its field goal attempts. The Tide struggled from 3-point and the free-throw line, shooting 23 percent and 55 percent respectively.

Kennesaw State made a late run, but it wasn’t enough to dig themselves out of the early hole. The Owls first field goal didn’t come until seven minutes into the game.

Alabama took a 43-32 lead into halftime behind 11 first half points from Obasohan.

Alabama travels to Dayton on Tuesday. Kennesaw State plays at LSU.