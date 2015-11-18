Preview: Kennesaw State at Arizona State

Arizona State shook off last week’s disappointingseason-opening loss with an 83-74 win over Ohio Valley Conference-power Belmonton Monday night. The Sun Devils will try to maintain that momentum Wednesdayas they host Kennesaw State.

Arizona State was ambushed66-63 by Sacramento State in Friday’s season opener – a game in which the SunDevils were outrebounded 41-34 and hit only 15-of-27 free throws to spoil BobbyHurley’s coaching debut in Tempe. They responded with vigoragainst Belmont, decisively winning the battle of the boards 45-31 and puttingthe game away with 47 second-half points. “The first day after the loss after SacramentoState was probably one of the toughest practices I’ve had as a basketballplayer, but I feel like that’s what great teams do,” senior guard Gerry Blakes saidat a news conference after scoring a game-high 22 points against Belmont. “Itdefinitely prepared us to get ready and respond tonight like we did so itdefinitely worked out.” Kennesaw State, of the AtlanticSun Conference, is looking for its first win after opening with a pair of double-digitroad losses.

TV: 8:30 ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (0-2): Former Boston College and Rhode Island coach Al Skinner is in his firstyear trying to reverse the Owls’ fortunes - but the schedule hasn’t served upany favors so far with the Georgia school opening up with three straight roadgames against major-conference foes, including Monday night’s 91-69 loss at 19th-rankedLSU. The Owls scored only 21 first-half points while the Tigers shot 50.8 percentfrom the field. Senior guard Yonel Brown, who scored 34points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 77-64 season-opening loss to Alabama, washeld to 11 points and no boards on 4-of-14 shooting Monday while backcourt mateKendrick Ray had a game-high 25 points.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (1-1): Blakes was joined indouble figures Monday night by guard Andre Spight (15 points), forward SavonGoodman (13) and guard Kodi Justice (13). Spight, a junior-college transfer,hit 4-of-7 3-point attempts, while Goodman added 12 rebounds for adouble-double. Blakes has 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists and fivesteals so far this season.

TIP-INS

1. The game is the second for both teams in theregional round of the Legends Classic which, for Arizona State, concludeswith the semifinals and finals next week in Brooklyn.

2. Goodman had five double-doubles in 25 games aseason ago and has totaled 21 points and 21 rebounds in two games this season.

3. Kennesaw State has outrebounded both Alabama (39-38)and LSU (40-37), thanks largely to forwards Aubrey Williams (23 total rebounds)and Nigel Pruitt (14).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 80, Kennesaw State 68