Arizona State 91, Kennesaw State 53

Senior center Eric Jacobsen had a double-double and senior guard Gerry Blakes was one basket short as Arizona State beat Kennesaw State 91-53 on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Jacobsen had a season-high 15 points and 10 rebounds and Blakes had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Sun Devils (2-1) had a decisive 53-24 rebounding edge and scored 20 second-chance points.

Junior college transfer forward Obinna Oleka had a career-high 15 points and six rebounds, forward Willie Atwood had 10 points and eight rebounds and guard Tra Holder had 14 points as the Sun Devils won their second straight.

Arizona State scored 19 of the first 24 points, with Oleka’s layup with 13:24 remaining capping the run.

Forward Nigel Pruitt had 19 points and guard Yonel Brown had 11 points and three assists for Kennesaw State (0-3), which also has lost road games to Alabama and LSU.

Arizona State shot 52.4 percent from the field and limited Kennesaw State to 32.8 percent.

Kennesaw State trailed by 11 points at halftime and never closed within in single digits in the second half, trailing by as many as 40 points.