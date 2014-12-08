Preview: Kennesaw State at Butler

Butler looks to continue an impressive start under interim coach Chris Holtmann when the Bulldogs host Kennesaw State on Monday. Holtmann took over the reigns in early October when Brandon Miller took a medical leave of absence. The Bulldogs have thrived under Holtmann, posting wins over North Carolina and Georgetown with their lone loss coming to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs enter on a three-game winning streak after a 65-56 win against Northwestern on Saturday. Kellen Dunham scored 19 points and Roosevelt Brown added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kennesaw State is coming in after a 58-46 loss to Kent State on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (3-6): The Owls, who won a total of 20 times in the previous four seasons, are already halfway to last year’s win total of six under first-year coach Jimmy Lallathin. Delbert Love and Bernard Morena scored 10 points apiece against Kent State, as the Owls shot just 32.6 percent and committed 19 turnovers. Yonel Brown (13.0, 40.6) and Nigel Pruitt (11.0, 42.3) are the only starters averaging double figures and both are shooting above 40 percent from the arc.

ABOUT BUTLER (7-1): The Bulldogs yield just 54.6 points per game and have held their last two opponents to a combined 39 percent shooting from the floor. Dunham leads the team in scoring (16.8) and is shooting 46.3 percent from the arc in five attempts per game and 86.1 percent from the line. Jones, who missed all of last season with a wrist injury, is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Butler freshman F Kelan Martin is third on the team in scoring at 9.8 points despite playing only 15.9 minutes per game.

2. Butler holds opponents to 25.5 percent from the arc - 16th-best in the nation.

3. Dunham is one of only 13 players in the country to average 16 points, shoot 45 percent from the arc and 85 percent from the line.

PREDICTION: Butler 88, Kennesaw State 56