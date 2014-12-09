No. 19 Butler 93, Kennesaw State 51: Roosevelt Jones posted team highs of 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Bulldogs routed the visiting Owls. Freshman Kelan Martin scored 17 points and Kellen Dunham added 13 for Butler (8-1), which has won four straight games and continues its impressive start under interim coach Chris Holtmann. Jones shot 7-of-10 in reaching a season high in points as the Bulldogs shot 59.2 percent from the field.

Yonel Brown scored 14 points for Kennesaw State (3-7), which has won just 20 times in the previous four seasons. Delbert Love had 11 points and a pair of 3-pointers and Orlando Coleman scored 11 points for the Owls, who shot 40.4 percent.

Kennesaw State led 3-2 on a 3-pointer by Love before Dunham countered with a 3-pointer as Butler began the rout. Jones gave the Bulldogs a 42-22 lead on a layup with 4:42 left and an inside hoop by Martin provided a 52-27 bulge at the half.

Kameron Woods scored six points in the first three minutes of the second half and Martin drained a shot from the arc with 14 minutes to play to push the lead to 32. Dunham drained a 3-pointer and Jackson Davis scored on a dunk and free throw to push the lead to 80-45 and Butler cruised home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler, which entered holding opponents to 25.5 percent shooting from the arc - 16th-best in the nation - held the Owls to 4-of-17 from long range. … Butler held a 28-9 advantage from the free-throw line. … The Bulldogs have won 18 straight non-conference home games.