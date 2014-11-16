Preview: Kennesaw State at California

After a successful debut, Cal coach Cuonzo Martin will have his high-tempo Golden Bears take on visiting Kennesaw State in the 2K Classic on Sunday. The Bears opened the season with a 91-57 rout of Alcorn State on Friday. The Owls lost 89-42 at No. 24 Syracuse, which plays Cal on Nov. 20.

Martin unveiled his fast-paced game plan against Alcorn State and the Bears responded by starting the game 15-0 and racing off to the easy win. “You have to be physically ready to do that,” Martin told reporters. “Our guys have to be able to run and push and make plays. It’s not easy. It’ll take time. We’ll have some bumps in the road. We’ll take our lumps in there.” The season opener, however, went pretty smooth for Cal with Tyrone Wallace scoring a career-high 22 points and guard Jabari Bird getting a personal-best nine assists.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Bay Area

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (0-1): The Owls of the Atlantic Sun Conference had a disappointing start to the season despite five starters returning from a 6-25 team. First-year coach Jimmy Lalathin will miss the game to serve a one-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation. Forward Nigel Pruitt led the Owls with 11 points off the bench against Syracuse, which dominated inside with a 56-26 advantage on the boards.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-0): Wallace and Bird weren’t the only players to have career highs against Alcorn State. Christian Behrens had a career-best 10 points, Sam Singer had a career-high six assists and David Kravish tied his high with five blocks. Sophomore guard Jordan Mathews added 18 points against the Braves as six Bears scored in double figures, including 11 by Dwight Tarwater, the team’s only senior and a graduate transfer from Cornell.

TIP-INS

1. Kravish needs three rebounds to move past Roy Fisher (697, 1988-91) into 11th on the school’s all-time list.

2. Cal’s 91 points were its most in a season opener since a 91-83 win over TCU in 1999.

3. Kennesaw State played four exhibition games in Italy during the summer.

PREDICTION: Cal 92, Kennesaw State 61