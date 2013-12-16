Preview: Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has three games remaining before ACC play begins, starting with Monday’s home contest against Kennesaw State, and after a nine-day break for final exams, the Yellow Jackets look build on a two-game winning streak. A team that looked lifeless on offense in uninspired losses to Mississippi and St. Johns showed resiliency in rallying past Illinois before throttling East Tennessee State in its final game before exams. Sophomore Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a combined 38 points in the victories over Illinois and East Tennessee State.

The Yellow Jackets have done a good job of moving the basketball on offense, ranking fourth in the ACC and 37th nationally in assists at 15.9. Robert Carter Jr. (second) and Daniel Miller (third) are among the conference leaders in rebounding. Kennesaw State has not played since a loss at Kent State on Dec. 1, and has lost three of its past four.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (3-7): The Owls shoot a lot of 3-pointers, ranking 31st nationally at 21.4 attempts, but are 312th nationally in scoring. Delbert Love leads Kennesaw State in scoring at 10.8 points while Orlando Coleman is the only other player in double figures scoring at 10.2 and leads the squad in rebounding at 6.7. The Owls are 1-7 against Division I competition so far, the lone victory coming Nov. 19 at Chattanooga.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (7-3): Georges-Hunt and Carter both enjoyed a strong final two games before break, with the sophomores combining to average 35 points per contest while shooting 56.5 percent. Sparked by Carter and Miller, who average a combined 17.2 rebounds, Georgia Tech is outrebounding the opposition by 7.5 boards. The Yellow Jackets hold opponents to 38.4 percent shooting from the field, ranking 27th nationally.

TIP-INS

1. The Owls won the only previous meeting, upsetting Georgia Tech in 2011.

2. Kennesaw State is playing a difficult non-conference schedule, including previous losses at Mississippi State and Cincinnati and an upcoming trip Dec. 22 to Indiana.

3. Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory was pleased with the Yellow Jackets’ final game before the break, an 87-57 rout of East Tennessee State after which he said, “we may have played as well as we’ve played all year.”

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 77, Kennesaw State 58