Georgia Tech 74, Kennesaw State 57: Daniel Miller scored 16 points and Robert Carter Jr. tied a career high with 15 rebounds as the host Yellow Jackets used a 20-2 run to dispose of the Owls.

Georgia Tech (8-3), playing for the first time in nine days, broke open a close game in the final seven minutes of the first half, scoring 17 of the final 19 points of the opening stanza. Carter and Trae Golden scored 15 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets, who won their third straight game.

Andrew Osemhen led Kennesaw State (3-8) with 13 points, while Orlando Coleman added 12. The Owls have lost three in a row and four of their past five.

Kennesaw State led 24-21 with less than seven minutes left in the first half, but the Owls missed their next eight shots from the field and the Yellow Jackets took full advantage. Golden scored eight points during the spurt to help Georgia Tech build a 38-26 halftime lead, and Chris Bolden’s 3-pointer 12 seconds into the second half capped the run and made it 41-26.

Kennesaw State closed within 59-52 on Yonel Brown’s three-point play with 4:14 to play. Georgia Tech did not let the Owls get any closer as Golden’s 3-pointer from the head of the key made it 65-53 with 2:13 left to help the Yellow Jackets pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech improved to 7-1 at home, while Kennesaw State dropped to 1-4 on the road. … Neither team shot free throws well, with the Yellow Jackets going 18-of-29 and the Owls shooting 13-of-28. … Kennesaw State, which came in averaging 7.2 3-pointers made per game, finished 2-for-16 from 3-point range.